Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Launches New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System and New Wireless Charging Module

In a separate communication, AAES also announced the launch of a wireless charging module (WCM) for personal electronic devices (PEDs) on aircrafts.

Key Features of the new USB Type-C In-Seat Power System

The new USB Type-C In-Seat Power System will be a part of EmPower® System product line. The new system supports the emerging standard of USB Type-C charging for the newest generation of passenger electronic devices. This system consists of an in-seat power system and passenger outlets, with each in-seat power system supporting up to four aircraft seats with up to 60W of power through USB Type-C outlets. This system is available in different variants, including a standalone Type-C configuration as well as a dual USB Type-C and USB Type-A configuration, which supports both legacy and current PEDs, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The state-of-the-art system offers one of the most efficient, lightest weight, and smallest form factor Type-C in-seat power system currently found in the market.

Commenting on the new USB Type-C In-Seat Power System, Mike Hettich, Vice President of Cabin Electronics at AAES said:

"This new charging technology will support the needs of our airline and IFE customers as well as the end users, the passengers. We view this addition to our in-seat power portfolio as a way for customers to future-proof their investment as this system will support passenger device charging requirements for years to come."

Key features of the Wireless Charging Module (WCM)

AAES also announced the launch of a new WCM aimed at passengers travelling on an aircraft. The WCM allows passengers to wirelessly charge their latest PEDs while on board of an aircraft. The product has been optimized for aircrafts and provides safe, fast, wireless charging for devices, such as smartphones. The best part is that these WCMs can be easily integrated into the aircraft's cabin environment and can be placed in passenger seats, furniture, or galleys. These charging units have an output of up to 15W and have been designed with a wide placement radius so that the devices can receive the charge easily.

Sharing his views on the new WCM, Hettich stated:

"Astronics envisions the WCM as an additional method of charging PEDs along with the existing EmPower® products. It is one more convenient option for airlines to consider when making decisions to support their passengers' power requests."

About Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AAES) and Astronics Corp.

Kirkland, Washington-based AAES is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Astronics and is a leading manufacturer of aircraft electrical power systems, including power generation and distribution. AAES' clients include commercial transport aircraft such as Boeing and Airbus, business aircraft, rotorcraft, and military platforms. AAES' product portfolio includes in-seat power systems for laptops and other electronic devices under the EmPower® product line, electronic circuit breakers, and power distribution systems for business aircraft under the CorePower® product line.

East Aurora, New York-based Astronics is a global technology solutions and services organization that offers highly engineered solutions for companies in the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries. Its products include a comprehensive range of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies. The Company's clients include global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 Companies. The Company serves its customers through 11 subsidiaries and an extensive global sales and support network.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Astronics' stock rose 3.79%, ending the trading session at $36.18.

Volume traded for the day: 278.72 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 147.49 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 15.81%; and past twelve-month period - up 14.57%

After yesterday's close, Astronics' market cap was at $1.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.98.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

