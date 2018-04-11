Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Aqua America's Quarterly Revenue Grew 3%; EPS Gained 7%

Stock Monitor: Consolidated Water Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Aqua America's revenues increased to $203.3 million in the fourth quarter 2017, up 3% compared to $196.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's rates and surcharge revenue, consumption growth, regulated growth, and other factors increased revenue by $8.8 million. Lower revenue from market-based activities offset the increase by $2.3 million. Aqua America's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $204.7 million.

During Q4 2017, Aqua America's operations and maintenance expenses were $79.2 million compared to $77.6 million in Q4 2016. Reduced market-based activities and lower production costs decreased operations and maintenance expenses by $6.0 million, offset by increasing costs associated with employee-related expenses, regulated acquisitions, and other factors.

For Q4 2017, Aqua America reported net income of $53.5 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $49.6 million, or $0.28 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported results reflect the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which resulted in a non-cash charge to income tax expense of $3.1 million. Aqua America's adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.31 per share.

For full year 2017, Aqua America generated total operating revenues of $809.5 million compared to $819.9 million in FY16. The Company's regulated segment revenues increased to $804.9 million compared to $800.1 million in FY16. Rates and surcharges, regulated growth, and other items increased regulated revenue by approximately $14.4 million compared to FY16.

For FY17, Aqua America reported net income of $239.7 million, or $1.35 per share, compared to $234.2 million, or $1.32 per share, in FY16. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enactment in December 2017 resulted in a non-cash charge to income tax expense of $3.1 million.

Capital Expenditures

In FY17, Aqua America invested a record of $478 million to improve its infrastructure systems. The Company expects to invest approximately $500 million in FY18 and approximately $1.4 billion from 2018 to 2020.

Acquisition Growth in Regulated Operations

In FY17, Aqua America invested $5.9 million to acquire four water and wastewater systems. Acquisitions added approximately 1,000 new customers to the Company's operating footprint. Coupled with organic growth, Aqua America increased its customer base by 1% with 10,584 new customer connections. The Company currently has six purchase agreements with municipal systems, which are expected to close in 2018 and represent more than 16,000 new customers. Aqua America is projecting overall customer growth to be between 2 and 3% for FY18.

Outlook

For full year 2018, Aqua America is forecasting earnings per diluted common share of $1.37 to $1.42. The Company is expecting Infrastructure investments of approximately $500 million in 2018 for communities served by Aqua America and Infrastructure investments of approximately $1.4 billion through 2020 in existing operations to improve and strengthen systems.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Aqua America's stock slightly dropped 0.38%, ending the trading session at $33.68.

Volume traded for the day: 401.47 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.21%; and past twelve-month period - up 4.08%

After yesterday's close, Aqua America's market cap was at $6.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.43%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Water Utilities industry.

