RDx is the only solution capable of informing application production decisions by pinpointing key dependencies and change impact, enabling customers to foresee defects and resolve risk more quickly

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based application delivery and testing, today announced it is hitting the road and will be attending the Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam, Toronto, London and Paris and later Dreamforce in San Francisco to showcase Release Dynamix (RDx), a cloud-based Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. From initial business change request through to testing and production, Panaya RDx for SFDC removes the calculated guesswork and state of uncertainty associated with implementing Salesforce.com changes. Panaya will demonstrate how RDx for Salesforce.com specifically designed to support SFDC change delivery offers an innovative approach to risk mitigation and QA to enable Salesforce change projects with speed and quality.

According to Forrester Research, the average Salesforce project rollout has increased from nine months to 19 months since 2010, and half of all new customers now deploying three or more modules are increasingly hindered by long, expensive impact-analysis and regression testing projects. This is due to every single application change which risks breaking integration links, third-party add-ons and the hundreds of data and process customizations deployed.

In response to the growing complexity of change delivery in SFDC environments, Panaya focused on creating a simple solution for Salesforce application leaders to gain the visibility they need to make informed decisions before heading into production. To resolve potential change delivery risks and ensure quality ahead of time, RDx for SFDC provides:

A detailed summary of entities impacted by daily modifications, scheduled releases or major projects.

A list of development and customization tasks, derived from project scope and assigned to team members.

Test plan scoping according to impacted entry points.

Continuous risk assessment and multidimensional views of potential risks.

With the real time insights into risk and quality and automatic corrective actions prior to code development, SFDC leaders ensure a fast and safe release to production.

"Salesforce.com has quickly become the epicenter of many business organizations. And while it's a relatively new and agile technology, the ALM methodology and release processes behind it have been somewhat stagnant to date," said Rafi Kretchmer, VP of Marketing. "Since the launch of RDx, we've had an incredible level of interest, validating the growing need for a reliable agile Salesforce change delivery solution. RDx was designed with both business users and IT in mind, enabling greater collaboration, while ensuring greater release certainty and immediate results at the click of the button. It is our goal to change the way organizations are delivering changes to SFDC."

Panaya has a proven record of successfully enabling thousands of projects for nearly 2,000 customers, including one-third of Fortune 500 companies. Stop by and see Panaya for a demonstration of RDx for Salesforce.com at Salesforce World Tours and Dreamforce:

Amsterdam April 12, 2018

Toronto May 3, 2018

London May 17, 2017

Paris June 6, 2018

San Francisco September 25, 2018.

About Panaya

Panaya, an Infosys company, enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 2,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications. For more information, visit us at www.panaya.com.

