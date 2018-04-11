Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 2017 Results Webcast details 11-Apr-2018 / 14:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 2017 FY IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018 Time: 5.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 3.00 PM (London) / 4.00 PM (CET) / 10.00 AM (NY) Speaker: Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets Q&A session: Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets To participate in the conference call, please dial in: Russia Local: +7 495 213 1767 UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9105 UK Toll Free: 0800 358 6377 US Local: +1 323 701 0225 US Toll Free: 888 394 8218 Conference ID: 7452073 Title: HMS Group 2017 FY IFRS results Webcast meeting: To access the live event, click on the link: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5535 [1] Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. We will share materials on HMS' investor website [2] ahead of the webcast. Contacts: Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru [3] ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5388 End of Announcement EQS News Service 673541 11-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=145c2f4b59ec97a12df76280327daf8c&application_id=673541&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb222c7071d1e168f09764035d7663e7&application_id=673541&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: mailto:ir@hms.ru'subject=Re%20conf%20call

