XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions

XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions

"XPO Connect" automated marketplace generates business intelligence for shippers

GREENWICH, Conn. - April 11, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, today announced the introduction of XPO Connect, a cloud-based, digital freight marketplace. XPO Connect is fully automated, self-learning and dynamic. The platform is designed to provide shippers with a single point of entry for visibility across modes in real time, making it possible to identify opportunities for time and cost savings.

Through XPO Connect, shippers gain access to business intelligence they can use to purchase transportation more efficiently; this includes visibility of fluctuations in capacity, spot rates and load postings by geography. Shippers can access carrier capacity, assign loads and track freight movements through one, secure login. The company has designed XPO Connect to integrate all modes of transportation.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're tireless when it comes to finding new ways to make supply chains more efficient. XPO Connect gives customers direct access to our transportation network and the predictive data that powers it. The platform provides a new level of visibility that informs better decision-making under all market conditions."

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, added, "We're leveraging our leading positions across the supply chain to help companies transform how they do business. The investments we're making in disruptive technology will change the game in transportation and logistics. XPO Connect gives our customers industry-first access to each new capability."

XPO invests more than $450 million in technology annually across its global organization, resulting in the development of leading technology systems and mobile applications. These include the company's proprietary Freight Optimizer brokerage system, Drive XPO mobile capabilities for carriers, Ship XPO web-based consumer tools for e-commerce and its WMx warehouse management platform. The company focuses on four areas of innovation: automation and intelligent machines, visibility and customer service, the digital freight marketplace and dynamic data science.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/), including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

