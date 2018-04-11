Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Pentair Has Increased its Dividend for 42 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 12, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 11, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on PNR:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PNR

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On February 27, 2018, Pentair announced that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on April 27, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2018.

Pentair's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.06%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.20% for the Industrial Goods sector. The year 2018 marks the 42nd consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

Dividend Insight

Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.35 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Pentair is forecasted to report earnings of $4.30 for the next year, which is more than triple compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.40 per share.

Pentair's FY17 net cash provided by operating activities was $620 million and total free cash flow was $551 million. The Company's FY017 net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $674 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $611 million. Pentair delivered full year free cash flow of 94% of adjusted net income. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Pentair

On April 03, 2018, Pentair announced that its Board of Directors has approved the previously announced spin-off of its Electrical business. The transaction will result in two independent, publicly traded companies: Pentair PLC and nVent Electric PLC. nVent's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on May 01, 2018.

At the time of the separation, nVent will be a high-performance electrical Company focused on improving utilization, lowering costs, and maximizing customer uptime. Pentair will continue as a leading global water Company focused on smart, sustainable solutions.

The distribution is expected to occur prior to the open of business on April 30, 2018. Each Pentair's shareholder will receive one ordinary share of nVent for everyone ordinary share of Pentair held as of the close of business on April 17, 2018, the record date for the distribution.

About Pentair PLC

Pentair is a global company dedicated to building a safer, more sustainable world. Pentair delivers industry leading products, services, and solutions that help people make the best use of the resources they rely on most. Its technology moves the world forward by ensuring that water is plentiful, useful and pure, and that critical equipment and those near it are protected.

With 2017 revenues of $4.9 billion, Pentair employs approximately 18,400 people worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Pentair's stock advanced 1.90%, ending the trading session at $69.73.

Volume traded for the day: 668.24 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 11.05%

After yesterday's close, Pentair's market cap was at $13.10 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.60.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.01%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Industrial Equipment & Components industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors