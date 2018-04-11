Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") is pleased to announce the brand new and completely redesigned website and corporate presentation which offers visitors a richer insight into the Company's exploration opportunities and its exciting growth prospects. Please visit www.seahawkventuresinc.com

For simplicity and more clarity, the company has decided to merge the Lac Mystery (1470 Hectares) and German Shepard (2260 Hectares) properties into one new name, the "Mystery" property (3730 Hectares) going forward.

Seahawk owns 100% interest in 2 properties, totaling 6430 Hectares. Touchdown (2700 Hectares), and Mystery (3730 Hectares) respectively, and all are either surrounded or contiguous with Osisko Mining, Metanor and Beaufield Resources Inc., three of largest explorers in the Greenstone, Urban Barry Camp. Currently the busiest GOLD exploration camp in Canada, with Osisko Mining Inc. leading the charge with an 800,000 meter drill program currently under way!

