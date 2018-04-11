Adaptive Medias's Crypto-Asset Partner, PlutusX, to Provide First Glimpse of How Cryptocurrency Could Solve The Cannabis Industry's Banking Challenges

PlutusX Ceo to Discuss Solution During Interview on iHeartRadio Radio Show on April 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTC PINK: ADTM), whose corporate and ticker symbol will be changed shortly as part of its plan to reinvent itself as a cryptocurrency financier, today announced that Angel Mondragon, CEO of PlutusX, will provide the first glimpse into how the partnership between these two entities will develop a cryptocurrency based solution related to the banking challenges currently facing the cannabis industry since it is continued to be labeled as an illegal substance on the federal level.

WHAT: PlutusX's management team will be interviewed live on "CEO Money", a leading business radio show, to discuss its growth strategy and the state of the touchscreen industry.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 2:45 PM CT

WHERE: Live on your radio or by visiting either of the following links on the Internet: http://1190talkradio.iheart.com or http://www.wfn1.com/listen-live/.

Mr. Mondragon will discuss this significant development for both the cryptocurrency and cannabis industries, both of which are growing at a pace most haven't experienced since the advent of the dot-com era.

"The combination of PlutusX and what will soon be the new Adaptive Medias will form one of the most formidable players immediately out of the gates," said John B. Strong, Chairman, and CEO of Adaptive Medias, Inc. "The technological advantages that PlutusX has developed in-house over the years coupled with our access to institutional growth capital should enable us to capture and further solidify our first-mover advantage position in two rapidly growing multibillion-dollar industries which are still only in their infancies," concluded Mr. Strong.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE MEDIAS, INC. (TO BE RENAMED SHORTLY)

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTC PINK: ADTM) will soon be renamed as The Perfect Circle, Inc. as part of the Company's transition into a pure cannabis play. The Company's new cryptocurrency division will focus on developing and launching alternative payment methods, including developing a solution to address the banking issues facing the emerging cannabis industry. The Company is currently in the process of strengthening its management team in advance of a global debut of its new technology. For additional information, please dial 855-FUND-420.

(This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adaptive Medias, Inc. has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect Adaptive Medias' current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause Adaptive Medias' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Adaptive Medias undertakes no obligation to update or provide advice in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information contained in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.)

