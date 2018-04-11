WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Notice of AGM 2018 and Publication of Annual Report 2017

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

Annual Report and Accounts 2017

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Proxy Form 2018

The above documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com

The annual general meeting will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, Scotland on Friday, 11 May 2018 at 11.00am.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the documents listed above have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary