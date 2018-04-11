Korean module manufacturing giant Hanwha Q CELLS reported a net loss of $9.2 million for the full year 2017, falling from net income of $127.5 million in the previous year. The company cited a one-time loss associated with the discontinuation of wafer manufacturing as the main reason for the loss.Hanwha Q Cells posted a net loss of $9.2 million for the full year 2017, and a 10.2% drop in revenues YoY, with $2,177.4 million in 2017, against 2,425.9 million in the previous year. The falling revenues come in spite of record shipments, which 5,438 MW for the year, and 18.7% increase over 2016's 4,583 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...