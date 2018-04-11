The "Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type (Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse), Type (Cellulose, Protein, Synthetic), Fiber Type (Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, Acrylic), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe) Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textile dyes market is projected to grow from USD 7.34 billion in 2017 to USD 9.82 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.00% between 2017 and 2022. The growing demand for textile dyes for various fiber types, such as cotton, polyester, and viscose, is expected to fuel the growth of the textile dyes market. On the other hand, stringent environmental regulations are expected to restrain the growth of the textile dyes market during the forecast period.

The cotton segment is expected to be the fastest-growing fiber type segment of the textile dyes market during the forecast period. Properties such as durability and abrasive resistance of textile dyes are the key drivers for the increase in demand from this segment. These properties make the textiles derived from cotton appropriate for mass-produced clothing products.

The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by the high demand for textile and fabrics in APAC countries. In addition, several new competitors as well as consumers entering the global market with larger presence in APAC countries due to factors such as low labor cost and growing demand owing to the large regional population are driving the textile dyes market in APAC.

Key companies profiled in this market research report include Archroma (Switzerland), Huntsman (US), Kiri Industries (India), Lanxess (Germany), and Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co (China), among others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low-Cost of Manufacturing in APAC Countries

High Demand for Textile Dyes in APAC

Restraints

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Opportunities

Demand for Low-Voc and Eco-Friendly Products Expected

To Bring Better Technology

Challenges

Overcapacity of Dyestuffs

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Textile Dyes Market, by Dye Type

7 Textile Dyes Market, by Fiber Type

8 Textile Dyes Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Huntsman Corporation

Atul Ltd.

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Lanxess Ag

Archroma Management Llc.

Colorant Limited

Jay Chemical Industries Limited

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co.

Eksoy Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

Organic Dyes And Pigments Llc

Pentachem Industries

Italia Inc.

Synthesia, A.S.

Hollindia International B.V.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours Co.

Chromatech Incorporated

Greenville Colorants, Llc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Akik Dye Chem

Keshav Chemicals

