3E Company: Verisk 3E Unlocks World's Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets

Carlsbad, Calif., April 11, 2018 - Verisk 3E (http://verisk3e.com/), the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions, today unveiled a new tool providing streamlined access to its industry leading database of more than seven million Safety Data Sheets (SDSs). 3E SDS (https://www.msds.com/)TM (https://www.msds.com/) from Verisk 3E empowers businesses of all sizes with on-demand access to SDSs, enabling optimized hazard communication processes, improved workplace safety, and reduced risk. The affordable solution makes Verisk 3E's extensive repository of SDSs readily accessible to a wider array of subscribers, including small- and medium-sized businesses. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.



Chemical manufacturers, distributors, and importers are required to provide SDSs to communicate the hazards of chemical products to employees and customers. 3E SDS is an innovative online tool that enables users to search, view, download, and print SDSs from Verisk 3E's extensive database of hazard communication documents.



3E SDS is the next generation of Verisk 3E's MSDS.com solution, providing a more intuitive user interface and expanded search functionality. The flexible, affordable solution offers subscription options to fit customers' needs.



For users requiring a more robust SDS solution, Verisk 3E's 3E ProtectTM (https://www.verisk3e.com/products-services/sds-and-chemical-management) platform provides powerful, scalable SDS and chemical management plus live global environmental health and safety (EHS) support.



"We are committed to delivering solutions that enable our clients to improve compliance while decreasing risk to their workforce, brand, and bottom line," said Edmund Webecke, president, Verisk 3E. "We are proud to offer 3E SDS as another tool to help customers effectively inform employees and downstream customers of hazards and protective measures regarding the chemicals used in their operations."



3E SDS is available now.



About Verisk 3E

Verisk 3E, formerly 3E Company, delivers intelligent compliance solutions that empower companies to reduce risk, drive continuous improvement, and create new growth opportunities. For 30 years, Verisk 3E has provided clients with the expertise, content, live 24-7-365 environmental health and safety (EHS) support, and award winning solutions required to increase chemical and workplace safety, improve product safety and stewardship, strengthen supply chain stewardship, and optimize research and development decision support.



We are deeply committed to serving our more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including seven of the world's top ten chemical manufacturers, nine of the world's top ten retailers, and nine of the world's top ten pharmaceutical companies. Global locations include our corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, along with offices in Bethesda, Maryland; Canton, Ohio; Copenhagen, Denmark; Montreal, Canada; and Tokyo, Japan. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business. Visit us at www.Verisk3E.com (http://www.verisk3e.com/).



Press Contact:

Jenny Bingham

Verisk 3E

P: +1.760.930.6632

E: jbingham@Verisk3E.com (mailto:jbingham@Verisk3E.com)





