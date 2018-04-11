The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 11, 2018, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.40 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend of SEK 9.20 per share. The ex-date is April 12, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Swedish Match (SWMA).



