Heijmans NV: Heijmans: key resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Heijmans N.V. was held on Wednesday 11 April 2018 in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands. The key resolutions are as follows:

Composition of the Supervisory Board

Ms P.G. Boumeester and Mr R. van Gelder were both reappointed for a period of two years effective from the date of the AGM.

Reappointment of the external auditor

EY was reappointed by the AGM as the external auditor for the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

Power of the Executive Board to issue shares

Extension of the nomination of the Executive Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares for a period of 18 months from the date the AGM was approved. This power is limited to 10% of the issued share capital currently outstanding, as well as 10% thereof if the issue takes place as part of a merger or acquisition or as part of the formation of a strategic alliance.

2017 Result Appropriation

The Executive Board, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, and with an eye on the importance of the recovery of the 2017 balance sheet, has decided not to distribute a dividend on ordinary shares. This item therefore was not subjected to a vote.



