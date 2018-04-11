DJ Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 11-Apr-2018 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alexander Morozov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sberbank of Russia b) LEI 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4.1 Details of the transaction a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RU0009029540 ************ b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB) Volume volume(s) 218.64 190 218.69 340 218.69 1710 218.70 1310 218.70 90 218.71 3000 218.75 3000 218.77 10 218.77 350 218.61 70 218.65 340 218.65 600 218.67 510 218.68 4740 218.69 3000 218.70 50 218.72 10 218.72 400 218.72 280 d) Aggregated Price 218.70 RUB information Volume 20000 Total 4373993.70 RUB Aggregated 20000 volume Price 218.70 RUB e) Date of the 2018-04-10 transaction f) Place of the MICEX transaction 4.2 Details of the transaction a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RU0009029540 ************ b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB) Volume volume(s) 219.00 80 219.01 2060 219.04 2860 219.14 10 218.89 20 d) Aggregated Price 219.027 RUB information Volume 5030 Total 1101704.20 RUB Aggregated 5030 volume Price 219.027 RUB e) Date of the 2018-04-10 transaction f) Place of the MICEX transaction 4.3 Details of the transaction a) Description of preferred shares the financial instrument, type of instrument RU0009029557 ************ Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB) Volume volume(s) 188.75 300 188.78 100 188.81 300 188.82 700 188.83 700 188.88 400 188.89 700 188.90 300 188.92 500 188.95 1700 188.95 700 188.97 200 188.97 500 188.98 100 188.98 100 188.98 100 188.99 400 188.75 500 d) Aggregated Price 188.895 RUB information Volume 8300 Total 1567830.00 RUB Aggregated 8300 volume Price 188.895 RUB e) Date of the 2018-04-10 transaction f) Place of the MICEX transaction 4.4 Details of the transaction a) Description of preferred shares the financial instrument, type of instrument RU0009029557 ************ Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB) Volume volume(s) 188.18 100 188.20 700 188.21 300 188.27 700 188.30 300 188.40 600 188.42 300 188.45 300 188.45 100 188.49 1000 188.50 300 188.50 1700 188.51 700 188.52 700 188.59 500 188.59 100 188.60 1600 188.50 700 188.56 100 188.58 500 d) Aggregated Price 188.466 RUB information Volume 11300 Total 2129667.00 RUB Aggregated 11300 volume Price 188.466 RUB e) Date of the 2018-04-10 transaction f) Place of the MICEX transaction 4.5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of preferred shares the financial instrument, type of instrument RU0009029557, SBERP ******************* Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB) Volume volume(s)

April 11, 2018 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

188.59 700 188.59 200 188.60 200 188.60 500 188.62 700 188.69 4000 188.70 1500 188.77 700 188.78 200 188.38 200 188.39 9800 188.46 300 188.47 700 188.49 4600 188.50 4400 188.69 100 188.70 800 188.70 600 188.75 700 d) Aggregated Price 188.527 RUB information Volume 30900 Total 5825483.00 RUB Aggregated 30900 volume Price 188.527 RUB e) Date of the 2018-04-10 transaction f) Place of the MICEX transaction ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5389 End of Announcement EQS News Service 673651 11-Apr-2018

