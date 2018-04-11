NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Swedish Match AB (SWMA) due to an extraordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 43/18.



Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation. The series have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=673194