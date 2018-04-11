Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 11-Apr-2018 / 18:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stanislav Kuznetsov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sberbank of Russia b) LEI 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4.1 Details of the transaction a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RU0009029540 b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB) Volume volume(s) 223.52 1300 223.53 500 223.54 100 223.56 570 223.57 340 223.58 3000 223.58 40 223.58 10 223.61 810 223.62 3000 223.63 920 223.63 10 223.63 10 223.63 700 223.67 10 223.67 10 223.74 3000 223.74 1370 223.75 6000 223.76 20 d) Aggregated Price 223.664 RUB information Volume 21720 Total 4857986.70 RUB Aggregated 21720 volume Price 223.664 RUB e) Date of the 2018-04-10 transaction f) Place of the MICEX transaction 4.2 Details of the transaction a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RU0009029540 ************ b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB) Volume volume(s) 223.78 100 223.78 112240 d) Aggregated Price 223.78 RUB information Volume 112340 Total 25139445.20 RUB Aggregated 112340 volume Price 223.78 RUB e) Date of the 2018-04-10 transaction f) Place of the MICEX transaction ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5390 End of Announcement EQS News Service 673657 11-Apr-2018

April 11, 2018 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT)