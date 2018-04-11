Mexico's Interjet Signs for Safran NacelleLife' Support Services on the Airline's A320neo Family Jetliner Nacelles

ORLANDO, Florida, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Safran Nacelles today signed an agreement with Interjet to provide repair services and spares pool resources for engine nacelles that equip Airbus A320neo-series jetliners operated by the Mexican airline.

The five-year agreement covers the Mexico City-based carrier's growing fleet of jetliners from the A320neo family, which are powered by CFM International[*] LEAP-1A turbofan engines.

Safran Nacelles' repair services and spares resources are part of the company's new NacelleLifeTM support program, which ensures responsive, cost effective and high-quality services that keep airliners in operational condition while minimizing costs.

"We're proud to extend Safran Nacelles' relationship with Interjet to the airline's A320neo-series jetliners, which will benefit from the NacelleLifeTM coverage," stated Oliver Savin, Safran Nacelles' Vice President of Customer Support & Services. "It builds on the repair and maintenance contract we signed with this dynamic Mexican airline in 2013 for the nacelles on its Sukhoi Superjet 100 fleet. Interjet will benefit from our full expertise as the nacelle original equipment manufacturer, along with an extensive maintenance, repair and overhaul resources - backed by a global network."

Interjet currently operates five A320neo family aircraft (three A320neo and two A321neo versions), with six additional A321neo jetliners to be received by the end of 2018.

"Safran Nacelles has provided excellent support for our Superjet 100s, and we look ahead with confidence in expanding our relationship to the A320neo - a jetliner that is vital to our airline's future," said José Luis Garza, Interjet's CEO. "Choosing the right services partners is just as important as choosing the right aircraft, and Interjet is confident we once again have made the best selection with Safran Nacelles."

Safran Nacelle's NacelleLifeTM program - launched at the MRO Americas 2018 exhibition in Orlando, Florida - delivers nacelle services that can be tailored to the requirements of individual airlines and aviation lessors, involving any or all steps from preparations for a jetliner's entry into service through its retirement from operation. NacelleLifeTM coverage begins with initial provisioning assistance and hands-on maintenance coaching for an aircraft's pre-entry phase. This is followed by on-site presence and technical documentation at entry-into-operation; fleet management for operational continuity, along with scheduled and unscheduled maintenance while in revenue service. Transition support for the phase-out is the final step.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017 Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Nacelles is a world leader for aircraft nacelles, with over 20,800 devices in service, and over 125,000 flight hours per day. The company is active in all segments of the market, from regional jets and corporate aircraft to the largest airliners.

Interjet is an international airline based in Mexico City providing air service to 55 destinations in eight countries, including 35 cities in Mexico. Its international network includes service to ten U.S. markets: Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando/Sanford, San Antonio and San Francisco. Other international routes include Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada; Havana, Santa Clara and Varadero, Cuba; Bogota, Colombia; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Lima, Peru; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The airline operates a fleet of 80 aircraft including three Airbus A320neos, 47 Airbus A320s, two Airbus A321neos, six Airbus A321s and 22 Superjet 100s.

[*] CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE