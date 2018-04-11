Company to provide strategy update on conference call

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global materials technology company, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 10, 2018, on which management will provide a review of the company's first-quarter results as well as an update on Luxfer's strategy and transformation plan.

In addition to CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Heather Harding, the call will be led by Douglas A. Fox, who recently joined the company as Director, Investor Relations. Doug has more than 20 years of prior experience leading investor relations in small and mid-cap companies.

The Luxfer quarterly report on Form 6-K for the first quarter will be available online prior to the call at www.luxfer.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning 877-341-8545. U.K. participants may call 08000288438. Participants from other countries may call +1-908-982-4601. The participant conference ID code is 4478666.

Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts. The call is expected to last about an hour.

Use the following link to access slides related to the conference call:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1177970&tp_key=b95f73d810

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording, call 800-585-8367 in the U.S., 08009172646 in the U.K. and +1-404-537-3406 in other countries. Enter conference ID code 4478666 when prompted. Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC is an industrial manufacturer of technologically advanced lightweight, high-strength, corrosion-resistant alloys, composites and specialty materials for a wide range of applications in aerospace, industrial, defense, safety and healthcare. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

