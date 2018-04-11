Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release FY 2018 quarterly and full-year financial results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a teleconference to discuss these results on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

