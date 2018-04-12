Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - Coro Mining Corp. (TSX: COP) ("Coro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Armando Véliz as CFO, and Mr. Nicholas Bias as VP Corporate Development. These appointments will strengthen the Company's management team with new finance and capital markets skills.

CFO Appointment

Mr. Armando Véliz brings to Coro over two decades of accounting and financial experience, largely in South America and the mining sector. He has held a variety of senior accounting, finance and commercial positions at Nyrstar, Latin American Invest Chile and Xstrata. He is an Argentinian certified public accountant in addition to holding a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Mr. Véliz will be based in Santiago, Chile and starts on April 16, 2018.

Mr. Damian Towns, who is based in Vancouver and has served as the CFO since the Company's inception, will assist in transitioning his role to Mr. Véliz over the coming months.

VP Corporate Development Appointment

Mr. Bias started his career as an equity analyst at Citibank in London, after which he moved into industry, where he managed investor relations for high-growth mining companies including LionOre Mining, and later, led investor relations for the IPO of Glencore, the largest IPO in the metals and mining sector at the time. He brings to Coro global experience of capital markets. Mr. Bias holds a Bachelor's Degree in Law and an MBA with a specialisation in commodity trading, shipping and finance. Mr. Bias will be based in London, effective immediately. In addition to corporate development, Mr. Bias will manage corporate communications for Coro, a role previously led by Ms. Naomi Nemeth.

Commenting on the management changes, Mr. Luis Tondo, President and Chief Executive Officer said: "First of all, I would like to thank Mr. Towns and Ms. Nemeth for their hard work and dedication to the Company, helping Coro to reach our current stage of development. I believe that Coro has an exciting period ahead as we unveil our new corporate strategy to develop and optimize the value of our asset portfolio. This requires a new management structure, and I am confident that we have attracted the right people at the right time that will fit well with our needs going forward. I am delighted to count on such high calibre professionals as Mr. Véliz and Mr. Bias and look forward to working with them. In the coming weeks, this will unfold as we release an updated strategy and feasibility study for the Marimaca claim."

Nicholas Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(604) 682 5546 x 202 or +44 (0)7771 450 679 | nbias@coromining.com

Note: Coro Mining Corp has entered a services agreement for the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Bias.

