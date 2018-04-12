Carnival PLC - Results of Annual General Meeting and Share Repurchase

Results of Annual General Meeting and Share Repurchase Program

MIAMI (April 12, 2018) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) held its annual shareholders' meetings this week in New York, New York, and has announced that all of the resolutions recommended by the Boards of Directors were passed at the annual general meetings.

The results of the polls conducted at the annual general meetings will be available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

Carnival Corporation & plcis committed to increasing shareholder returns through a combination of dividend distributions and share repurchases.In line with that policy, and as previously announced, on April 10, 2018 the Boards of Directors approved a modification of the general authorization under the share repurchase programme, which replenished the remaining authorized purchases remaining at the time of approval to US$1billion, covering both Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares (the "Programme').

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce share capital as part of our commitment to increasing shareholder returns through the repurchase of both Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares.As part of the Programme, we have entered into arrangements with brokers to continue to repurchase Carnival plc ordinary shares, subject to certain pre'set parameters, through July 10, 2019 (in line with the share repurchase authority granted at the 2018 annual general meetings). In accordance with that authority, the maximum number of Carnivalplc ordinary shares to be repurchased is 20,934,527 shares. The Programme may continue during any closed periods of which may fall during this period.

All Carnivalplc ordinary shares repurchased under the Programme will be held in treasury.