NetCents Technology Validates $270 Billion Dollar Cryptocurrency Market by Launching Instant Settlements Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NetCents Technology Inc.("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N), announces a true game changer for the cryptocurrency market. NetCents announces the launch of Instant Settlements, providing merchants guaranteed protection against market-volatility and liquidity issues associated with processing cryptocurrency transactions.

Volatility and merchant risk have been the real gating item preventing cryptocurrencies to truly become mainstream and be used for everyday payment. NetCents will initially offer instant settlement for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin [and the NetCents Coin]. Additional cryptocurrencies will be added over time.

Despite the technological advances cryptocurrencies provides for payment processing, exposure to crypto-market volatility has deterred merchants from accepting cryptocurrencies from a growing segment, the holders of these cryptocurrencies. Through Instant Settlements, merchants will now be able to take advantage of all the benefits of lower fees, faster processing, and leverage the liquidity of 'crypto-to-fiat or crypto-to-crypto' settlement without being exposed to the risks or the price fluctuations inherent with cryptocurrencies.

With the NetCents Merchant Gateway, volatility within the price of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, or Litecoin will have no impact on the merchants. It will enable cryptocurrencies to, in essence, mirror traditional payment methods in convenience and usability. Merchants will be in a secure position to ultimately be indifferent to the form payment used by their customers, be it traditional or crypto currency. A first in the industry.

"I am proud to say that we have broken the largest objection to cryptocurrency processing with absolutely zero currency risk to the merchant. This is a game-changer for the cryptocurrency payments industry," said Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents Technology. "Through this development, merchants can now expand their products and services to an untapped $270+ billion dollar cryptocurrency market, increase sales with ease, convenience and security. Cryptocurrency's promise was always one day. NetCents has made it today."1

In addition to the economic benefits of integrating digital payments with NetCents Technology as a partner, merchants and payment processors will also benefit from being an industry leader in blockchain technology adoption. This development further streamlines merchant processing and consumer payments into one secure frictionless process.Consumers benefit from lower transaction fees, a variety of digital payment options, fraud protection, and freedom to spend their cryptocurrency on everyday transactions at their favourite retailers.

Over the last year, NetCents has introduced the various pieces to its product offering to become the backbone of crypto processing worldwide. Unlike other companies in the space, NetCents has adopted a strategy to partner with leading merchant acquirers and payment processors to rapidly grow its user base. With the most advanced and complete product offering, NetCents is rapidly becoming the go-to solution provider for crypto processing. Today's announcement of Instant Settlements was the last missing piece to allowing mass adoption and use of cryptocurrencies. NetCents has positioned itself to be at the epicenter of this crypto revolution.

"Our technology is the missing puzzle piece that provides a stepping stone for emerging and existing companies to evolve with little to no risk to their current business and payment model," added Clayton Moore. "With our risk-free platform, merchants and payment processors will be able to accept these next-generation cryptocurrencies while behind-the-scenes, seamlessly and instantly settle of the purchase amount in the local fiat or digital currency of their choice. NetCents Technology removes all liability and merchant risk of cryptocurrency transactions."

If your company or organization wishes to integrate the NetCents platform into your website, visithttps://net-cents.com/business/register and sign up for a business account to complete the online form to get the digital integration and application processes started.

If you are a merchant acquirer or payment processor looking to offer seamless and risk-free payment processors to your merchants, please contactclaytonmoore@net-cents.com.

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative blockchain technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way. '

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 880, 505 Burrard St (Bentall 1),

Vancouver, BC, V7X 1M4

_________________________________________

1Cryptocurrency market cap as of April 11, 2018https://coinmarketcap.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com , +1(604)895-7423; or

Contact

Gord Jessop

President

gord.jessop@net-cents.com

