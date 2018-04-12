Pub operator and brewer Greene King said full year profit could fall 10-12% after pub sales worsened in the last few months of the year amid a continued "challenging" market. With three weeks of the year to go, the FTSE 250 company said it expects its final profit before tax and exceptionals measure to come in at £240-245m. In the 49 weeks of the year to 8 April, the decline in pubco like-for-like sales has worsened to 1.8% from the 1.4% seen in the post Christmas update. In the Pub Partners ...

