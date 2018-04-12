In March alone, renewable energies covered 103.6% of the country's total power consumption, a performance which was mainly driven by wind and hydropower. As a result, the average power price in the daily market dropped year-on-year from 43.94€/MWh to 39.75 €/MWh.Renewable energy power plants installed in Portugal were able to produce around 4,812 GW in March. This, according to data from national grid operator, Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (REN), exceeded the power consumption of continental Portugal in March, which was of 4,647 GW. This performance, according to local renewable association ...

