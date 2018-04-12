Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Saul Centers Has a Dividend Yield of 4.23%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 13, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2018. In order to capture the dividend payout, interested investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 12, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on BFS:

Dividend Declared

On March 15, 2018, Saul Centers declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share on its common stock, to be paid on April 30, 2018, to holders of record on April 16, 2018. The common dividend is consistent with the amount paid in the previous quarter and represents a $0.01 (1.96%) increase over the amount paid in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Saul Centers' indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.23%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 3.80% for the financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for four years in a row.

Dividend Insights

Saul Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.64 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

Saul Centers had trailing twelve-month earnings of $1.63 per share compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.08 per share. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Saul Centers is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which provides a better picture of any company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, Saul Centers' net income available to common stockholders was $8.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $8.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for Q4 2016.

On the other hand, Saul Centers' FFO available to common stockholders and non-controlling interests increased to $22.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 from $21.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's FFO number indicates that Saul Centers should be able to comfortably cover its dividend payout.

About Saul Centers, Inc.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties that includes: (a) 55 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area; and (b) three land and development properties.

Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Saul Centers' stock climbed 1.30%, ending the trading session at $50.02.

Volume traded for the day: 19.07 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Saul Centers' market cap was at $1.11 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Retail industry.

