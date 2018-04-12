Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: DENTSPLY's Quarterly Sales Jumped 9.5%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 22%

Stock Monitor: Strata Skin Sciences Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, DENTSPLY's net sales increased 9.5% to $1.09 billion compared to $996.5 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter sales grew 5.3% on a constant currency basis. DENTSPLY's sales for Q4 2017 were favorably impacted by approximately $21 million as a result of inventory build in the Company's distribution channels during the reported period. DENTSPLY's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.06 billion.

DENTSPLY's net loss attributable to common shareholders was $673.4 million, or $2.95 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to a net income of $107.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $581.0 million, and an indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charge of $266.9 million, both driven by management's projections, tax reform, and foreign exchange rate changes.

On an adjusted basis, DENTSPLY's non-GAAP net earnings were $0.82 per diluted share, up 22% compared to $0.67 per share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.81 per share.

For the full fiscal year 2017, DENTSPLY's net sales advanced 6.6% to $3.99 billion compared to $3.75 billion in FY16. The sales of the combined businesses grew 1.6% at constant currency exchange rates.

DENTSPLY's net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1,573.0 million, or $6.86 loss per share, in FY17 compared to a net income of $429.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's earnings results for FY17 reflected the impact of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $1.67 billion and a non-cash indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charge of $346.7 million. On an adjusted basis, DENTSPLY's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.66 in FY17 compared to $2.78 in FY16.

Segment Results

On a geographic basis, DENTSPLY's net sales in the US were $365.7 million, up 11.2% compared to $329.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's US sales grew 9.7% on a constant currency basis. For Q4 2017, DENTSPLY's net sales in Europe advanced 10.6% to $445.1 million compared to $402.4 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's sales in Europe grew 2.6% on a constant currency basis. DENTSPLY's net sales in Rest of the World rose 5.7% to $280.2 million from $265.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's sales in Rest of the World grew 3.7% on a constant currency basis.

During Q4 2017, DENTSPLY's Consumables segment's net sales increased 9.1% to $460.8 million, and grew 4.6% on a constant currency basis. The Company's Technologies & Equipment segment's net sales increased 10.4% to $630.2 million and grew 5.8% on a constant currency basis.

Cash Matters

For FY17, DENTSPLY's cash flow from operating activities was $602 million, up 6.8% on a y-o-y basis, despite increases in net trade working capital. The Company's capital expenditure was $144 million in FY17. During FY17, the Company spent $153 million in small, tuck-in acquisitions that will help DENTSPLY to grow faster.

Guidance for 2018

For FY18, DENTSPLY's management expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.80. The guidance range reflects a $0.16 per share adverse impact on tax expenses related to the US tax reform, and a higher adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rate. The Company's guidance for FY18 assumes a constant currency revenue growth of approximately 3% on a y-o-y basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, DENTSPLY SIRONA's stock marginally declined 0.92%, ending the trading session at $49.29.

Volume traded for the day: 1.63 million shares.

After yesterday's close, DENTSPLY SIRONA's market cap was at $11.45 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

