Active-Investors: Wired News - Calix Partners with Infosys to Co-Create Advanced New Services for AXOS Platform

The financial and other details of the partnership agreement were not disclosed.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Calix's AXOS platform provides a unified access network. The AXOS platform enables CSPs to boost service velocity, eliminate service disruptions, and reduce operational complexity with its software defined architecture. AXOS is a standards-based, modular software platform, and Calix is working on creating a vibrant ecosystem for the AXOS platform. It plans to rapidly extend and expand the current capabilities so that the AXOS platform can meet the evolving needs of the CSPs.

Calix and Infosys will work together to co-create new services and value-added offerings on the AXOS platform. Infosys has been tasked with the development of new software modules for the AXOS platform. Infosys also plans to take the AXOS platform equipped with new capabilities to its own CSP customers.

By joining hands with Infosys, Calix will be able to expand its offerings and reduce time to market the new capabilities on the AXOS platform. This will help CSPs to accelerate deployments of next generation access networks. The new software modules on the AXOS platform will help CSPs to reduce network operating costs, improve network intelligence, and deliver improved subscriber experiences.

According to Calix, over 200 of its customers are currently using the AXOS platform, including Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Comments from Management

Sharing his views on choosing Infosys as a strategic partner, Carl Russo, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Calix said:

"To have a global technology leader like Infosys be our first co-creation partner is an honor and it speaks directly to the dramatic leverage our customers get when they deploy the AXOS platform. Infosys shares our vision for the future of the universal, unified access network, and understands the value of a collaborative, standards-based, and open approach to innovation."

Ravi Kumar, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Infosys added:

"We are evolving our business model by partnering with innovators such as Calix, that can leverage our market scale, unparalleled expertise, and deployment capabilities to help our customers digitize their businesses. For our CSP customers, we will extend the capabilities of AXOS to help them remain essential to their subscribers. Ultimately, our goal is to help them transform their access and subscriber networks, evolve their business models, and generate entirely new revenue streams."

About Calix Inc.

Petaluma, California-based Calix is a leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises. Innovative CSPs use the Company's platforms to master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. The Company's platforms and services help its customers in building the next generation networks by adopting a DevOps operating model, which enables them to optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

About Infosys Ltd

Bengaluru , India-based Infosys is a global technology services and consulting Company focused on bringing to life great ideas and enterprise solutions that drive progress of its clients. The Company helps clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Its global team of 200,000+ innovators are equipped with imagination, knowledge, and experience in various industries and technologies. The Company helps its clients to find the right problems to solve effectively in diverse sectors, ranging from engineering to application development, knowledge management, and business process management. The Company had 84 sales and marketing offices and 116 development centers across the globe as on March 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Calix's stock slightly climbed 0.72%, ending the trading session at $6.95.

Volume traded for the day: 69.33 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.72%; previous three-month period - up 23.01%; past twelve-month period - up 7.75%; and year-to-date - up 16.81%

After yesterday's close, Calix's market cap was at $367.45 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

