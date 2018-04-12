Active-Investors: Wired News - BeiGene Enrolled First Patient in Global Phase-2 Trial of Tislelizumab with Previously Treated HCC Patients

Stock Monitor: Madrigal Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on BeiGene, Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BGNE as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 10, 2018, the Company announced that the first patient was dosed in a global Phase-2 clinical trial of tislelizumab, an investigational anti-PD-1 antibody, in patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC or liver cancer). Register today and get access to over 1.000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company BeiGene. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MDGL

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, BeiGene most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BGNE

Phase-2 Multi-Center Trial Primary Endpoint is Overall Response Rate

The Phase-2, multi-center trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab in patients who were previously treated for unresectable HCC. The trail will enroll approximately 225 patients at 75 cancer centers internationally including Greater China (including Taiwan), the United States, and Europe. Patients will receive a 200mg dose every three weeks. The trial's primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR), and secondary endpoints include duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival (PFS), disease control rate (DCR) and clinical benefit rate (CBR) and overall survival.

BeiGene Initiated Global Phase-3 Trial of Tislelizumab in Patients with Untreated HCC

In December 2017, the first patient was dosed in a global Phase-3 clinical trial of tislelizumab in patients with previously untreated advanced HCC. Tislelizumab was being evaluated in pivotal trials in four distinct indications. The Phase-3, open-label, multi-center, randomized trial was designed to compare the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab versus sorafenib as a potential first-line treatment in patients with unresectable HCC.

FDA Approved Drugs for Treatment of HCC

In April 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved regorafenib (Stivarga) as a second-line treatment for patients with HCC who have previously received sorafenib.

In September 2017, the FDA granted accelerated approval to nivolumab (OPDIVO, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.) for the treatment of HCC in patients who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma

HCC is the most common type of primary liver cancer in adults and is the most common cause of death in people with cirrhosis. It most commonly occurs in people with liver disease, particularly in people with chronic hepatitis B and C. Symptoms often do not appear in the early stages of cancer. Later, symptoms include weight loss, upper abdominal pain, or jaundice. Treatments may include surgery, transplant, freezing or heating the cancer cells, and chemotherapy.

About Tislelizumab

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of immuno-oncology agents known as immune checkpoint inhibitors. It is designed to bind to PD-1, a cell surface receptor that plays an important role in downregulating the immune system by preventing the activation of T-cells. Tislelizumab has demonstrated high affinity and specificity for PD-1. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers. BeiGene and Celgene Corp. have a global strategic collaboration for tislelizumab for solid tumors outside of Asia (except Japan).

About BeiGene, Ltd

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, BeiGene, Ltd is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 900 employees in China, the United States and Australia, the Company is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, BeiGene's stock declined 1.28%, ending the trading session at $171.82.

Volume traded for the day: 314.01 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.35%; previous three-month period - up 71.25%; past twelve-month period - up 354.43%; and year-to-date - up 75.83%

After yesterday's close, BeiGene's market cap was at $9.06 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors