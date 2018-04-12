Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Production and Sales Results for the First Quarter 2018

TORONTO, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) announced today its production and sales results for the first quarter of 2018.

In the first quarter of 2018, Mandalay produced a consolidated 23,172 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 29,151 ounces of gold equivalent.

Mark Sander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, commented, "Mandalay's production and sales results for the first quarter of 2018 place us firmly on track to reach our 2018 production guidance of 101,000 to 113,000 gold equivalent ounces."

Dr. Sander continued, "Björkdal produced 12,716 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2018, about 20% higher than the comparative year-ago quarter. Also in the current quarter, Björkdal recorded the second highest sales under Mandalay ownership at 17,677 gold ounces. This occurred as inventory from the record fourth quarter 2017 production was sold. Follow-on revenue due to the high sales volume in the first quarter will strengthen our cash position."

Dr. Sander concluded, "Costerfield produced 10,456 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter production was comparatively lower than in the previous year quarter due to expected lower mining grades. We are on track with respect to the capital development program, announced in November 2017, to reach the Brunswick Lode, which we expect will open up additional production fronts and extend mine life. Simultaneously, we are aggressively continuing infill and extensional drilling in the recently announced Youle vein target, for which we released some very encouraging high-grade intercepts earlier this April (see Mandalay April 3, 2018 press release)."

Saleable production for the three months ended March 31, 2018:

The Company produced a total of 19,303 ounces of gold and 605 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 23,172 ounces of gold equivalent in the first quarter of 2018, versus 21,370 ounces of gold, 741 tonnes of antimony and 435,076 ounces of silver, representing a total of 32,481 ounces of gold equivalent in the first quarter of 2017 when Cerro Bayo was operating.



The Björkdal mine (Sweden) produced 12,716 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 10,648 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2017.



The Costerfield mine (Australia) produced 6,587 ounces of gold and 605 tonnes of antimony in the first quarter of 2018, versus 7,987 ounces of gold and 741 tonnes of antimony in the first quarter of 2017.



The Cerro Bayo mine (Chile) produced no metal in the first quarter of 2018 because it remains on care and maintenance due to the inundation event of June 2017. By comparison, in the previous year first quarter, it produced 435,076 ounces of silver and 2,735 ounces of gold.

Table 1 - Saleable Production for the First Quarter 2018 and 2017, and Fourth Quarter 2017

Metal Source Three months

ended

31 March

2018 Three months

ended

31 March

2017 Three months

ended

31 December

2017 Gold (oz) Björkdal 12,716 10,648 22,035 Costerfield 6,587 7,987 7,222 Cerro Bayo - 2,735 - Total 19,303 21,370 29,257 Antimony (t) Costerfield 605 741 805 Silver (oz) Cerro Bayo - 435,076 - Average quarterly prices: Gold US$/oz 1,329 1,217 1,275 Antimony US$/t 8,499 8,058 8,137 Silver US$/oz 16.77 17.36 16.71 Au Eq. (oz)1 Björkdal 12,716 10,648 22,035 Costerfield 10,456 12,891 12,360 Cerro Bayo - 8,942 - Total 23,172 32,481 34,395

1 Quarterly gold equivalent ounces ("Au Eq. oz") produced is calculated by multiplying the saleable quantities of gold ("Au"), silver ("Ag"), and antimony ("Sb") in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the three amounts to get a "total contained value based on market price", and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au in the period. Average Au price in the period is calculated as the average of the daily LME PM fixes in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken of the last business day; average Sb price in the period is calculated as the average of the daily average of the high and low Rotterdam warehouse prices for all days in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken from the last business day; average Ag price in the period is calculated as the average of the daily London Broker's silver spot price for all days in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken from the last business day. The source for all prices is www.metalbulletin.com.

Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2018:

The Company sold 24,808 ounces of gold and 679 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 29,151 ounces of gold equivalent in the first quarter of 2018, versus 23,668 ounces of gold, 708 tonnes of antimony, and 451,777 ounces of silver, representing a total of 34,801 ounces of gold equivalent in the first quarter of 2017 when Cerro Bayo was operating.



Björkdal sold 17,677 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2018, versus 13,121 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2017.



Costerfield sold 7,131 ounces of gold and 679 tonnes of antimony in the first quarter of 2018, versus 7,547 ounces of gold and 708 tonnes of antimony in the first quarter of 2017.



Cerro Bayo sold nothing in the first quarter of 2018, as production has been suspended since June 2017.

Table 2 - Sales for the First Quarter 2018 and 2017, and Fourth Quarter 2017

Metal Source Three months

ended

31 March

2018 Three months

ended

31 March

2017 Three months

ended

31 December

2017 Gold (oz) Björkdal 17,677 13,121 18,565 Costerfield 7,131 7,547 6,337 Cerro Bayo - 3,000 142 Total 24,808 23,668 25,044 Antimony (t) Costerfield 679 708 668 Silver (oz) Cerro Bayo - 451,777 18,334 Average quarterly prices: Gold US$/oz 1,329 1,217 1,275 Antimony US$/t 8,499 8,058 8,137 Silver US$/oz 16.77 17.36 16.71 Au Eq. (oz)1 Björkdal 17,677 13,121 18,565 Costerfield 11,474 12,235 10,599 Cerro Bayo - 9,445 383 Total 29,151 34,801 29,547

1Quarterly Au Eq. oz sold is calculated by multiplying the saleable quantities of Au, Ag, and Sb in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the three amounts to get a "total contained value based on market price", and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au for the period. The source for all prices is www.metalbulletin.com with price on weekend days and holidays taken of the last business day.

