Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP has advised lenders in relation to two independent renewable energy projects in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, respectively. These projects are in addition to the recent renewable energy loans that were closed in Argentina, Chile and El Salvador.JinkoSolar won the 100 MW (AC) Viborillas solar project in the state of Jalisco in the first auction held by the Mexican government in March 2016. Now, Milbank has announced in a press release that a group of lenders formed by Natixis, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BBVA Bancomer, Intesa Sanpaolo, Sumitomo Mitsui ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...