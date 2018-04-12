Major VC Firm Mangrove Invests In eSports Blockchain Startup DreamTeam

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / DreamTeam, a blockchain startup currently developing a blockchain-powered eSports and gaming management network, received a major boost of confidence when it received an investment from Mangrove Capital Partners, a top tier European venture capital firm.





Mangrove Capital has a portfolio of over 100 companies, having raised over $1 billion in venture funding since its inception in 2000. The company focuses on the tech industry and looks for companies who are pioneers of new horizons. Some of its most successful investments include Wix, a publicly traded mid-cap stock, and Skype, which was purchased by eBay in 2005.

Both companies have a reason to be excited about the newfound partnership, which goes beyond a simple financial commitment. David Waroquier, a partner at Mangrove Capital, will be joining the DreamTeam Advisory board, where he will join several others in helping DreamTeam develop their platform and achieve their overarching goals.

DreamTeam's founder and CEO, Alexander Kokhanovskyy, recently had this to say about the partnership, "DreamTeam continues to evolve esports and develop the infrastructure platform for 300M gamers… We are planning our future ICO already, and Mangrove is a leader in this field, so I am delighted to welcome them to our journey."

Waroquier also explained Mangrove Capital's stake in DreamTeam, commenting:

"We are excited to work with Alexander and the DreamTeam crew in building up their esports infrastructure platform globally. In addition to providing an all-in-one solution for hundreds of millions of gamers to build, grow, manage and monetize their teams, DreamTeam has the potential to create the de-facto payment gateway for the esports industry by leveraging blockchain and smart contracts technologies. The combination of an integrated esports platform with the ease and transparency of token-based smart contracts make it probably the most powerful and scalable esports solution available."

About DreamTeam

The DreamTeam platform is the first ever infrastructure and payment gateway geared specifically for the esports and gaming industry. By utilizing the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts, it allows users to create teams, join tournaments, sign sponsorships, and facilitate a variety of gaming operations. It is a one stop shop for esports enthusiasts and is designed to help manage the gaming process from start to finish--from team recruitment to tournament facilitation. It is secure, decentralized, and above all extremely efficient. For more information about DreamTeam and their upcoming ICO, visit http://token.dreamteam.gg/

