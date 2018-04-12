Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial
Reports
VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-04-12 / 15:32
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/de/2018/verbund-jahresfinanzbericht-2017-deutsch.ashx
English:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/en/2018/verbund-annual-financial-report-2017.ashx
2018-04-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com
End of News DGAP News Service
674127 2018-04-12
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresApril 12, 2018 09:32 ET (13:32 GMT)
