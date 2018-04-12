Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial

Reports

VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report



2018-04-12 / 15:32

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service

of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:

https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin

anzpublikationen/de/2018/verbund-jahresfinanzbericht-2017-deutsch.ashx

English:

https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin

anzpublikationen/en/2018/verbund-annual-financial-report-2017.ashx



2018-04-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: VERBUND AG

Am Hof 6A

1010 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.verbund.com



End of News DGAP News Service



674127 2018-04-12



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresApril 12, 2018 09:32 ET (13:32 GMT)