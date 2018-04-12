Greene King shares fizzed higher and led the FTSE 250 risers after the company said it remained well placed to withstand external market challenges and deliver long-term value to its shareholders despite sales taking a hit from the 'Beast from the East' snowy weather earlier this year. Greene King said full year profit could fall 10-12% after pub sales worsened in the last few months of the year amid a continued "challenging" market. With three weeks of the year to go, the FTSE 250 company ...

