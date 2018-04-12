Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel'

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's 40-acre ranch is delivering its first productfor pain relief

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the 'baddest man on the planet' from his days in the ring, Mike Tyson has begun a new venture on Tyson Ranch, which is releasing their first-ever product, CopperGel'. Tyson worked alongside co-owner and founder, Rob Hickman to create a powerful pain relief remedy.

"As a retired athlete, my body has endured a lot of wear and tear. Copper Gel has helped relieve my muscle pain, so I carry it whenever I travel just in case I need it," said Mike Tyson.



CopperGel is clinically proven to knock out pain, treating arthritis and joint and muscle pain and is FDA-registered, over-the-counter (OTC) medicine. Copper has natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that have been used for centuriesfor healing. CopperGel is The Copper Remedy For Pain Relief'.



"We are excited to release CopperGel," said CopperGel President Steven Krane. "Working alongsideworld class athletes like Mike Tyson, Brian Shaw, 4 x World's Strongest Man and MMA superstars Cody Garbrant, Fabricio Werdum, Roy Nelson, Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, Actor and Marital star Alain Mousi and actress Sarah Malakul Lane. "These are world class athletes who know pain and can validate the pain relief of CopperGel."



In addition to CopperGel, Tyson Ranch is also releasing CopperGel ICE. CopperGel ICE has all the same benefitsof CopperGel, but also includes CBD (100% pure hemp oil). Studies have shown the advantages of using pure hemp oil for medical purposes including chronic pain.



They have big plans for the future, which involves tapping into all athletes. Jay Strommen, Tyson Ranch partner states, "You can see CopperGel in the hands of major fighters or on their website, CopperGel.com, we think it's important to involve everyone that can benefit from this product and we're excited to launch this across all markets."



CopperGel is an FDA registered topical pain relief that is available without a prescription for $19.95.



CopperGel ICE incorporates all the features of CopperGel with the added benefit 100% Pure Hemp Oil (CBD) for $29.95.



CopperGel and CopperGel ICE are available for shipping worldwide at www.coppergel.com.