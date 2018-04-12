London's FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,249.32 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Micro Focus International surged following a report that activist investor Elliott has taken a stake in the software company. Supermarket giant Tesco was riding high again following its results on Wednesday, while Shire rallied on reports that Japan's Takeda has sounded out creditors for loans as it moves closer to making a bid for the group. Budget airline EasyJet flew higher as it emerged that British Airways and ...

