Defence company BAE Systems has launched a £10m investment programme in order to fund upgrades at its Hampshire- based Maritime Integration and Support Centre (MISC) - a specialist facility that provides support to Royal Navy warships when researching its future combat systems and technologies. Located on Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth, the Type 45 destroyer shaped MISC replicates real-life ship conditions using the same combat system technology found across the Royal Navy's surface fleet, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...