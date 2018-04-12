EDF Energy warned customers on Thursday that it will raise the standing charge on its variable electricity services by 1.4% from June, increasing costs for as many as 1.3m British households as a result. Following British Gas's 5.5% tariff hike announced earlier in the week, taking the price of its standard tariff to £1,161 for a typical dual fuel customer, EDF said it will increase its standard variable electricity tariff by £16 a year, raising the average cost of its service to £1,158 every ...

