sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,23 Euro		-0,04
-0,30 %
WKN: A1C6JH ISIN: CA91911K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BVF 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,38
13,40
21:05
13,38
13,40
21:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV111,500,00 %
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC13,23-0,30 %