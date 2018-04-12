Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a leading global cybersecurity company that protects organizations in the digitally connected world, announced today that its Romanian operation, which is part of its Centres of Excellence (SCoE), has been named a 2018 Best Employer by Aon Hewitt. Aon Hewitt is the global talent, retirement and health solutions business of Aon plc.

Now in its fifth year in Romania, the Aon Best Employer Award recognizes exceptional employers based on the strength of their brand and their culture, their employee engagement, the effectiveness of their leadership, and the organization's ability to motivate and inspire their employees. Employees of participating companies are surveyed about these topics, and their responses contribute heavily to whether or not their organization is named Aon Best Employer.

"Recruiting, developing and retaining exceptional employees is the life blood of our business," said Radu Leonte, Director of Advanced Security Analysis Response for Secureworks Romania. "We do that through a rigorous talent acquisition program, coupled with a deliberate and comprehensive training and development plan, specifically designed for each role. We are thrilled to be one of only seven companies chosen to receive the 2018 Aon Romania Best Employers Award."

"Our Best Employer Award recognizes organizations that inspire strong commitment and superior performance from their employees," said Adriana Grecu, CEO of Aon Romania. "To win this award it is clear that Secureworks has managed its business and invested in its people to build long-term and sustainable commercial success and has focused on creating ambitious career paths for its employees."

The Romania SCoE is now the largest of its kind in Southeast Europe, and Secureworks continues to expand the Centre's operations by adding security specialists and security services. Since opening its doors, SCoE team members have obtained more than 1,200 security certifications and are adding more each month.

"Knowing the challenges organizations face today, Secureworks adopts a holistic approach to security, investing in people, processes and technologies that help businesses keep pace with an increasingly complex ecosystem," said Valentin Popa, Director for Security Solutions Management for Secureworks Romania. "As a business, Secureworks has invested heavily in its Centre of Excellence, and remains focused on ensuring that the organization maintains a strong culture of knowledge sharing, staff development and progression."

About Secureworks Centre of Excellence (SCoE)

In 2014, Secureworks established its Centres of Excellence (CoE) to support clients who want a dedicated team of experts, assisting them daily with various areas of their security operations. These include the key activities involved in Security Operation Center (SOC) Level 2 and Level 3 support such as the investigation of cyber incidents, gathering of forensics, security recommendations, incident management and incident response. Secureworks CoEs also offers clients ongoing threat intelligence, security platform management, vulnerability management, penetration testing, security risk assessment and cloud security operations.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company that keeps organizations safe in a digitally connected world. We combine visibility from thousands of clients, artificial intelligence and automation from our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform, and actionable insights from our team of elite researchers and analysts to create a powerful network effect that provides increasingly strong protection for our clients. By aggregating and analysing data from any source, anywhere, we prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, respond rapidly, and predict emerging threats. We offer our clients a cyber-defense that is Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer. www.secureworks.com

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is the leading global provider of risk management, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resources solutions and outsourcing services. Through its 50,000 colleagues worldwide, Aon provides the best services to customers from over 120 countries, combining innovative and efficient risk solutions with the technical expertise of its global resources. Aon has been repeatedly named the best broker in the world, the best insurance and reinsurance intermediary, the best employee benefits consultant and captive manager, by multiple industry sources. Please visit www.aon.com.

About Best Employers Study (BES)

Best Employers Study (BES) addresses companies with more than 50 employees and at least three years of activity on the Romanian market. In addition to the Best Employer nomination, this study provides a series of information about both employees and employers. BES helps business managers find out how they can get the best results with the resources they have in the company and how they can increase business performance by optimizing the employee engagement. For more details on the Best Employers study in Romania, visit http://bestemployerseurope.aon.com/ro/.

