Conzzeta: Very Strong Business Trend In The First Quarter 2018

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / The Conzzeta Group achieved revenue growth of 43.5% or CHF 430.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and at constant exchange rates, revenue growth amounted to 27.5%. Order intake for capital goods rose by 18.6%.

CHF m 3M 2017 3M 2018 Chg. in % Group Net revenue 300.1 430.6 +43.5 -comparable1) 300.1 382.7 +27.5 Order intake2) 232.9 276.1 +18.6 Net revenue segments Sheet Metal Processing 158.9 224.4 +41.2 Sporting Goods 59.6 70.6 +18.4 Chemical Specialties 57.8 102.3 +77.0 Glass Processing 24.0 33.6 +40.1

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.

2 Capital goods, i.e. Sheet Metal Processing and Glass Processing segments.

With significant double-digit revenue growth in all segments, the Group's strong performance in the second half of 2017 continued into the first quarter of 2018 in a market environment that remained generally favorable. Net revenue growth was broad-based on a regional level, with an EBIT margin of more than 8%. A significant change in the scope of consolidation is the acquisition of Otto Bock Kunststoff in the Chemical Specialties segment at the start of September 2017. Order intake increased strongly in the US in particular. Conzzeta will publish its half-year results on August 10, 2018, providing an updated outlook for the 2018 financial year where necessary.

