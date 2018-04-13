sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Conzzeta: Very Strong Business Trend In The First Quarter 2018

Double-digit growth in all segments

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / The Conzzeta Group achieved revenue growth of 43.5% or CHF 430.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and at constant exchange rates, revenue growth amounted to 27.5%. Order intake for capital goods rose by 18.6%.

CHF m3M 20173M 2018Chg. in %
Group
Net revenue300.1430.6+43.5
-comparable1)300.1382.7+27.5
Order intake2)232.9276.1+18.6
Net revenue segments
Sheet Metal Processing158.9224.4+41.2
Sporting Goods59.670.6+18.4
Chemical Specialties57.8102.3+77.0
Glass Processing24.033.6+40.1

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
2 Capital goods, i.e. Sheet Metal Processing and Glass Processing segments.

With significant double-digit revenue growth in all segments, the Group's strong performance in the second half of 2017 continued into the first quarter of 2018 in a market environment that remained generally favorable. Net revenue growth was broad-based on a regional level, with an EBIT margin of more than 8%. A significant change in the scope of consolidation is the acquisition of Otto Bock Kunststoff in the Chemical Specialties segment at the start of September 2017. Order intake increased strongly in the US in particular. Conzzeta will publish its half-year results on August 10, 2018, providing an updated outlook for the 2018 financial year where necessary.

Inquiries:

Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta

Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It represents innovation and reliability with a long-term perspective. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 4,700 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide are dedicated to offering customers innovative solutions in Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Glass Processing. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).

SOURCE: Conzzeta


