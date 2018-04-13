GCL-Poly Establishes 20GW Joint Venture Using CCZ Technology

SUZHOU, China, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (HK: 3800), a subsidiary of the world's leading clean energy conglomerate GCL, has entered into a joint venture agreement ("the Agreement") with the Qujing Municipal Government in Yunnan Province, China to invest 9 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) to build a monocrystalline silicon project in Qujing's Economic and Technological Development Zone with a designed capacity of 20 GW. The joint venture (JV) will use its revolutionary CCZ continuous Czochralski monosilicon technology at the new facility.

CCZ is a next-generation high-efficiency monocrystalline technology that uses a special Czochralski crystal growing furnace to realize crystal pulling while feeding and melting. 8-10 rods can be pulled within the life cycle of a furnace. At present, RCZ recharged Czochralski technology is used most commonly throughout the industry. Compared with RCZ, the crystal rods produced by CCZ are of better quality, and the resistivity is more uniform and narrower in distribution, making them more suitable for P-type PERC and N-type batteries.

Over the past year, GCL-Poly has improved CCZ's cost efficiency and product quality through domestic equipment and supply chain development and process optimization. By the time of new fab commissioning, GCL-Poly will become the only company in the world realizing the industrialization of CCZ technology and will take the monocrystalline silicon wafer industry to the next technology level.

In April 2017, GCL-Poly announced that it had completed the acquisition of SunEdison's fifth-generation CCZ technology, FBR silane fluidized bed technology, and related assets. "FBR's high-quality granular silicon is the best material for CCZ; the two technologies are complementary and a synergy effect of 1+1>2 can be achieved," said Mr. Wan Yuepeng, CTO of GCL-Poly. This high-tech barrier and high-value-added technology will greatly enhance the company's core competitiveness.

About GCL-Poly

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (HK: 3800) is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-Poly is the world's largest polysilicon and wafer supplier as well as one of the top green energy and solar power investors and operators.

