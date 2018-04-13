The Romanian PV market has come to a halt, as no more incentives were provided after the green certificate scheme for large-scale renewables expired. New provisions for net metering and distributed generation, however, may come into force soon.Romania saw the addition of only 3 MW of installed PV power in 2017, According to official figures released by the country's grid operator Transelectrica, which were provided to pv magazine by the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA). Last year's poor performance represents a strong drop compared to 2016, in which new additions totaled 78.2 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...