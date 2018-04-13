Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on April 27, 2018 (Friday) at the address of principal place of business of the Company in the People's Republic of China for the purpose of considering and approving, amongst others, the announcement of the unaudited consolidated first quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

Tony Zheng

Company Secretary

Hangzhou, the PRC, April 13, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.