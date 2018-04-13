Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Sinclair Broadcast Reported Better Than Expected Earnings

Stock Monitor: Entravision Communications Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SBGI. Sinclair Broadcast reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 28, 2018. The television broadcasting Company provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Sinclair Broadcast Group. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EVC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Sinclair Broadcast Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SBGI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Sinclair Broadcast's total revenues decreased 8.0% to $734.0 million for Q4 2017 versus $797.7 million in Q4 2016, which included $113 million of political advertising in the FY16 presidential election year. The Company's reported numbers lagged behind analysts' estimates of $734.7 million.

During Q4 2017, Sinclair Broadcast's operating income was $357.6 million, including $15 million of transaction, legal, and other one-time costs, and $9 million in one-time bonuses to the Company's employees as a result of favorable tax reform legislation versus operating income of $233.4 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Sinclair Broadcast's net income attributable to the Company was $443.5 million, or $4.32 per diluted share, versus net income of $120.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter included a $272 million non-recurring tax benefit related to re-measurement of the Company's deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the reduction of the federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% pursuant to the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and a $225 million gain recognized for vacating spectrum in certain markets. Sinclair Broadcasts' earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.60 per share.

For FY17, Sinclair Broadcast's total revenues declined 0.1% to $2.73 billion versus $2.74 billion in FY16, which included $199 million of political advertising in the 2016 presidential election year.

For FY17, net income attributable to Sinclair Broadcast was $576.0 million, or $5.72 per diluted share, versus net income of $245.3 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, in FY16

Operating Highlights

During Q4 2017, Sinclair Broadcast's Media revenues, before barter, decreased 5.7% to $685.4 million on a y-o-y basis versus $726.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter revenues from the digital businesses increased 64% on a y-o-y basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

At December 31, 2017, Sinclair Broadcast's debt on the balance sheet, net of $681 million in cash and cash equivalents, was $3.367 billion versus net debt of $3.453 billion at September 30, 2017. The Company's routine capital expenditures were $26 million in Q4 2017, with another $2 million related to the spectrum repack.

Outlook

For the three months ending March 31, 2018, Sinclair Broadcast is forecasting Media revenues to be approximately $638 million to $644 million, up 5.2% to 6.2% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is estimating net interest expense to be approximately $66 million. For Q1 2018, Sinclair Broadcast is estimating total capital expenditures to be approximately $42 million, of which $8 million relates to the spectrum repack and is expected to be reimbursed by the government.

For full year 2018, Sinclair Broadcast is projecting media expenses, including trade expense, to be approximately $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. The Company's net interest expense is expected to be approximately $218 million. Sinclair Broadcast's effective tax rate for FY18 is expected to be approximately 10% with cash taxes paid of approximately $46 million. The Company's total capital expenditures for FY18 is estimated to be approximately $179 million to $189 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Sinclair Broadcast's stock slightly advanced 0.17%, ending the trading session at $29.50.

Volume traded for the day: 1.11 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Sinclair Broadcast's market cap was at $2.99 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 3.55.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Broadcasting - TV industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors