Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: RPM International Has Raised Dividend for 44 Years in a Row; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 16, 2018

Dividend Declared

On April 04, 2018, RPM announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on April 30, 2018, to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2018.

RPM's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.63%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 1.18% for the Industrial Goods sector. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 6.7% in October 2017 marked its 44th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1% of all publicly-traded US companies. During this timeframe, the Company has paid approximately $2.2 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders.

Dividend Insight

RPM has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.43 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, RPM is forecasted to report earnings of $3.33 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.28 per share.

At February 28, 2018, RPM's total liquidity, including cash and long-term committed available credit, was $966.9 million. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the Company's cash from operations was $140.7 million, compared to $173.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Capital expenditures during the reported nine-month period were $72.8 million compare to $80.1 million over the same time frame in FY 2017. RPM's total debt at the end of the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $2.18 billion, compared to $1.98 billion in the year ago period. The Company's net debt-to-total capitalization ratio was 54.0% at February 28, 2018, compared to 58.0% at February 28, 2017. The Company's balance sheet remains strong, providing the Company financial capacity and flexibility to strategically invest in the growth of its business while also paying a cash dividend to its shareholders.

Earnings Announcement for RPM

On April 05, 2018, RPM announced that for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended February 28, 2018, net sales grew 7.8% to $1.1 billion from $1.0 billion in Q3 FY17. Organic sales improved 1.8%, while acquisitions added 3.1%. The Company's net income for the reported period was $40.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, versus $11.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported quarter net income included an income tax benefit of $5.9 million compared to income tax expense of $4.3 million for the year-ago.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, RPM International's stock slightly rose 0.92%, ending the trading session at $49.23.

Volume traded for the day: 990.73 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, RPM International's market cap was at $6.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.90.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors