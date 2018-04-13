Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Frontier Communications Reported Earnings Results for Q4 FY17 and Full Year FY17

Stock Monitor: magicJack VocalTec Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Frontier Communications reported revenues of $2.22 billion, which came in lower than the $2.41 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's quarterly total revenue numbers came in marginally above Wall Street's expectations of $2.21 billion.

The communications services Company's net loss attributable to common shareholders came in at $1.08 billion, or $13.91 loss per diluted common share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $133 million, or $1.73 loss per diluted common share, in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders was $46 million, or $0.59 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders of $43 million, or $0.55 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, market analysts had expected the Company to report an adjusted net loss of $1.04 per diluted share for the reported quarter.

For the full year FY17, the Company's revenues came in at $9.13 billion, which came in above the $8.90 billion reported in FY16. The Company's net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $2.02 billion, or $25.99 loss per diluted share, during FY17 from a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $587 million, or $7.61 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders stood at $295 million, or $3.79 loss per diluted share, in FY17 compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders of $100 million, or $1.29 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

For Q4 FY17, Frontier Communications spent $3.97 billion on operating expenses, up from $2.15 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company posted an operating loss of $1.75 billion in Q4 FY17 versus an operating income of $255 million in Q4 FY16. For Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $919 million, or 41.5% of revenues, versus $976 million, or 40.4% of revenues, reported in the year ago comparable quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based Company's average monthly consumer revenue per customer was $81.61 in Q4 FY17, up from $80.33 in Q4 FY16. The customer monthly churn also improved to 1.98% in Q4 FY17 from 2.08% in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Frontier Communications generated cash from operations of $665 million compared to $714 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. For Q4 FY17, the Company's free cash flow came in at $228 million compared to $316 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $376 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $522 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt stood at $16.97 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $17.56 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Guidance

In its outlook for the full year FY18, Frontier Communications expects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $3.6 billion. The Company forecasts capital expenditure to be between $1.0 billion and $1.15 billion, while operating free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $800 million for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Frontier Communications' stock fell 8.57%, ending the trading session at $8.11.

Volume traded for the day: 3.86 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.24 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.58%; previous three-month period - up 9.15%; and year-to-date - up 19.97%

After yesterday's close, Frontier Communications' market cap was at $639.96 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Telecom Services - Domestic industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

