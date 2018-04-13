Active-Investors: Wired News - Jacobs Gets JETS Contract Extension for NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston

Stock Monitor: ENGlobal Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) ("Jacobs"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JEC as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 11, 2018, the Company disclosed that NASA has extended its JSC Engineering, Technology, and Science (JETS) Contract for the provision of various science and engineering services and solutions at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The contract is valued at approximately $437.5 million. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for ENGlobal Corp. (NASDAQ: ENG), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Jacobs Engineering Group. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ENG

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Jacobs Engineering Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JEC

Commenting on the extension of the JETS Contract, Dr. Steve Arnette, Senior Vice President - Research and Operations of Jacobs Advanced Engineering, said:

"We welcome this opportunity to build upon our longstanding relationship with NASA Johnson Space Center. This contract extension enables us to continue supporting a vital role in enabling space exploration and discovery."

Scope of the Contract Extension

As per the terms of the Contract Extension, Jacobs will continue to provide science and engineering services, digital solutions, and operations support and products for all major NASA programs. These NASA programs include the International Space Station, Orion, and several other space science and technology development projects. The contract also covers curation and research on the various astromaterials brought to earth from the moon, other planets, and interstellar space.

The current contract extension has a two-year option and a potential value of $437.5 million. The contract option starts from May 2018 and continues till April 2020. Considering the current extension, the JETS Contract value has reached $1.46 billion.

The original JETS Contract

The JETS Contract supports the work undertaken by NASA JSC's Engineering Directorate and Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Directorate. Jacobs initially bagged the JETS Contract in February 2013 and started work on the contract in May 2013. The JETS contract had a five-year base period, followed by two two-year options. The cost-plus-award-fee services contract, including the options, had a potential value of $1.93 billion. The services covered under the JETS Contract included engineering design and development; sustaining engineering, engineering analysis, and assessment; technology development; test services; laboratory and facility operation and maintenance; planetary mission research; physical science research; and astromaterials curation.

Jacobs had roped in the support of several other Companies for this contract, including Aerodyne Industries, Barrios Technology, ERC Inc., HX5 LLC, UTC Aerospace Systems, GeoControl Systems Inc., Oceaneering Space Systems, MRI Technologies, ATK, and Boeing.

About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Dallas, Texas-based Jacobs was founded by Joseph Jacobs in 1947 and is one of the largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional, and construction services. These include all aspects of architecture, engineering, and construction, operations and maintenance, as well as scientific and specialty consulting. Jacobs has a global presence in over 230+ locations and caters to clients in industrial, commercial, and government sectors. The Company has an employee strength of over 74,000 people. The Company's revenues were $15 billion in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Jacobs Engineering Group's stock marginally declined 0.10%, ending the trading session at $59.46.

Volume traded for the day: 534.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 1.88%; and past twelve-month period - up 8.88%

After yesterday's close, Jacobs Engineering Group's market cap was at $8.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.38.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Technical Services industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors