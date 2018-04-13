Molex and TTTech today announced a collaboration based on their shared vision of open, flexible and interoperable systems in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The first results of this collaboration will be demonstrated at Hannover Messe, April 23-27, 2018 in Hannover, Germany.

Today, the industrial automation market is experiencing a tectonic shift towards more openness and tighter integration. Existing inflexible infrastructures are struggling to keep up with the changing demands of this increasingly digitized business environment. Molex and TTTech have agreed to address these demands for greater interoperability, information transparency and connectivity by leveraging their combined OT (Operational Technology) and IT expertise. A demonstration that integrates innovative technologies such as OPC UA (Unified Architecture), TSN (Time Sensitive Networking) and edge/fog computing will be shown at the fair and serves as an indication of the two companies' plans.

"TTTech's IIoT platform complements Molex OT solutions and together we can deliver an open, end-to-end solution operating from the sensor to the cloud and anything in between," says Riky Comini, director, industrial automation, Molex. "By matching the extensive expertise Molex has in industrial automation and industrial communication protocols, along with TTTech's undisputed leadership in deterministic networking and open IT platforms, we can bridge the gap between OT and IT to build solutions that bring the full benefits of technology to our customers."

"TTTech is very pleased to collaborate with Molex. We recognize that the combined OT and IT expertise of Molex and TTTech will result in better solutions that create more value for customers," says Markus Plankensteiner, vice president sales industrial North America and strategic accounts, TTTech. "Molex has both deep industry knowledge and long-standing customer relationships that will accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies such as OPC UA TSN and edge/fog computing in the broader industrial automation market."

Please visit Molex booth F76 in hall 9 to see the demonstration or www.molex.com to explore next generation industrial solutions. To learn more about TTTech's solutions, please visit stand A32 in hall 9 or www.tttech.com.

About TTTech:

TTTech is a global leader in the field of robust networking and safety controls. TTTech solutions improve the safety and reliability of electronic systems in the industrial and transportation sectors, with a portfolio of products that are helping to make the Industrial Internet of Things and autonomous driving a reality. Thanks to the proven platform-based architecture, TTTech products enable simple system integration with shorter time-to-market and significant cost reductions for customers. Beyond this, TTTech solutions support highly scalable and modular open real-time architectures based on Deterministic Ethernet, including IEEE TSN standards and the established SAE Time-Triggered Ethernet standard. More information about TTTech is available at www.tttech.com.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

