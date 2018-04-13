Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Skyline Investments Inc. (TV: SKLN) is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Waxman has joined Skyline as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") bringing with him over 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, and real estate. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Waxman was the Real Estate Practice leader for Deloitte's Finance Modernization & Effectiveness advisory group where he advised CFO clients on real estate operating efficiencies, financing, and capital markets. Previously Mr. Waxman held the CFO position at real estate company CHC Student Housing Group of Companies, which specializes in student housing real estate investments and prior to this was a senior investment professional at TD Newcrest, National Bank and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Waxman is a CPA in Canada and the US and also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"Robert's two decades of high-level industry experience makes him an ideal candidate for Skyline's CFO position" said Blake Lyon, Chief Executive Officer for Skyline Investments, "Mr. Waxman's expertise in all aspects of real estate operations, capital markets and focus on finance modernization will be an asset for the Company as we aim to fulfill Skyline's mid and long-term strategic plan, and position ourselves for the future."

Skyline is further announcing that Vadim Shub, Skyline's current CFO, will assume the role of Executive Vice President ("EVP"). As EVP, Mr. Shub will work with Mr. Lyon on various strategic projects in the implementation of Skyline's growth plan. "Vadim's contribution to Skyline as CFO over the last decade cannot be overstated" says Blake Lyon, CEO of Skyline Investments, "Vadim assisted Skyline during its transition from a private to public company and the whole Company recognizes the essential CFO role he led in ensuring Skyline's continuous success and growth. We look forward to his continued contributions to Skyline as EVP."

Skyline Investments Inc. is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in Canada and the US. The Company owns 19 assets in Canada and the US with 3,180 hotel rooms under management spread over 18 cities, and development lands with rights for 3,000 residential units in three main areas north of Toronto, Canada.

The Ontario, Canada company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ticker: SKLN) and is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of Ontario, Canada.

For more information, please go to our website at www.skylineinvestments.com, or call Ben Novo-Shalem, Head of M&A and IR, at 416 368-2565 ex.2222; or go to the websites of the Ontario Securities Commission www.sedar.com or the Israeli securities regulator www.magna.isa.gov.il.

Any forward-looking information is intended solely for the date to which it relates. Except for the undertaking to disclose information as required by the securities laws applicable to the Company, the Company does not undertake to update or modify any information contained in this notice, whether as a result of new information, future events or other reasons.

